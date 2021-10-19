Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,598 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,028,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11,199.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.81. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.8075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

