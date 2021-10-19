Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 98,764 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,764 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of DXC Technology worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 77.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

