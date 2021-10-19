C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $42,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,373,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $67.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.