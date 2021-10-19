C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $66,000 Investment in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 167,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

