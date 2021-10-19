Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $56.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CARR opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

