Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Mattel reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

