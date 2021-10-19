C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $249.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.39 and a 1-year high of $251.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

