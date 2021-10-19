C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 77.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

