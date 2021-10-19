Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT at $45.67

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of MT opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after buying an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 632,571 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

