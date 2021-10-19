Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT at $45.67

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of MT opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $36.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after buying an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 632,571 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
