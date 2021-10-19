Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $710,000 in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

