Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,420.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $985.05 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,502.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,397.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

