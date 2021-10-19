Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $78.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 150.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

