Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 22.0% in September

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Educational Development alerts:

EDUC stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.