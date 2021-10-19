Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58. Erasca has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

