Short Interest in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) Rises By 33.0%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DALS opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

