RAMP (RAMP) Hits Market Cap of $124.96 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $124.96 million and $22.72 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.81 or 0.00197291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,209,501 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

