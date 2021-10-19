Plancorp LLC Acquires New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $291.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $293.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 792,528 shares of company stock worth $206,770,821 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

