EJF Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $767.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $820.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $785.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.