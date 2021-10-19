EJF Capital LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.84% of Exela Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

