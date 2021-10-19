EJF Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCAQ. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,904,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000.

Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

