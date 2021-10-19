Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

