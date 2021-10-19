EJF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 55,000 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPOF opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

