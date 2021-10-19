United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 37,531 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

