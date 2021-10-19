VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $157,800.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli purchased 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $224,671.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00.

VOXX stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter valued at $1,701,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in VOXX International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

