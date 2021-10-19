Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,314,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 282,358 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 141.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Brunswick by 1,293.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

