First Foundation Advisors Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $95,519,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $38,603,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $1,566,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $7,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $181.70 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average is $165.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the sale, the executive now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,677 shares of company stock worth $16,039,354 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.