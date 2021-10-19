Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,100 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 1,427,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGXF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

