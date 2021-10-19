SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Short Interest Up 38.5% in September

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,930,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 24,500,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $14,223,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,058,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.