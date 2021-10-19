AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $23.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

AVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 137.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

