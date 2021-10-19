AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $23.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.
AVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
NASDAQ AVRO opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $20.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 137.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.
About AVROBIO
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
