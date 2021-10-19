Analysts Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT at $21.20

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

HOOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $131.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 304.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 63.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

