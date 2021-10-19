Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLTH opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

