Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

CYRX opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,492 shares of company stock worth $25,819,710. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

