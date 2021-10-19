Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $122,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

MORN opened at $275.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.75 and a 52 week high of $288.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.90.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total value of $2,218,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,012 shares of company stock worth $62,361,736. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.