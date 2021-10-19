Oribel Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Oribel Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,266 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,110,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,470,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TVAC opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

