Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 84,636 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,822,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,636 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $104,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 459,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TLK opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

