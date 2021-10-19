Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 26.0% in September

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on HEINY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

