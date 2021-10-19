Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in September

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 301,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 198.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDFF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.