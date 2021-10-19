Short Interest in FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Expands By 28.6%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FRMO stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. FRMO has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Get FRMO alerts:

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.