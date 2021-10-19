CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $698.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

