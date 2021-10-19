HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HOCPY opened at $148.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 12-month low of $109.02 and a 12-month high of $179.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.43.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HOYA will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOCPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

