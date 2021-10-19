ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.33.

MAN stock opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

