Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Declares Dividend of GBX 100

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $43.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BVXP opened at GBX 3,685 ($48.14) on Tuesday. Bioventix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,607.50 ($47.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,549.24 ($59.44). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,989.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,018.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.95 million and a PE ratio of 29.73.

In other news, insider Bruce Hiscock bought 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,855 ($50.37) per share, with a total value of £7,864.20 ($10,274.63).

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

