KeyCorp Raises The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $69.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

SO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

