KeyCorp Boosts Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $180.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

AZPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN opened at $164.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.24. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after purchasing an additional 249,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.