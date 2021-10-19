Raymond James Boosts PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $57.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

