First Foundation Advisors Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.