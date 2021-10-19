Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 87,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 179.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.45.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $218.69 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

