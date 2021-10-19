Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $268,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $310.49 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.51, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $5,203,115. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

