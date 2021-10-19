Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 113,567 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 113,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,382,000 after buying an additional 192,254 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,289,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 175,331 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

