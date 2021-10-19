Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Position Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 567.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 44.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

